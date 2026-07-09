Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.8571.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Frontier Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Group

In other news, SVP Steve Schuller sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 97,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $583,050. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289.75. The trade was a 52.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,670 shares of company stock worth $603,756. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Frontier Group by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,928 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Frontier Group Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Frontier Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.600--0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker ULCC, is the holding company for Frontier Airlines, an ultra-low-cost carrier based in Denver, Colorado. The company’s core business centers on providing no-frills air travel across a point-to-point network while generating ancillary revenue from add-on services such as baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding and in-flight refreshments. This fare-plus-a-la-carte model allows Frontier to offer competitive base fares and maintain low operating costs.

Founded in February 1994 by industry veterans Andrew Levy and Russell Beardsmore, Frontier Airlines commenced operations with a small fleet of MD-80 aircraft.

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