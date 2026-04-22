FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.84 and traded as high as GBX 128.50. FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 121, with a volume of 739,204 shares traded.

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FRP Advisory Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.26, a current ratio of 14.59 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of £302.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.17.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations. Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other. We draw on experts within each of our service areas to put the best people in place for each circumstance. Working across the board, from multinational organisations to small enterprises, we develop effective strategies for all kinds of businesses.

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