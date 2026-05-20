FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Brian Babin

Representative Brian Babin (Republican-Texas) recently sold shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. NASDAQ: FTAI. In a filing disclosed on May 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in FTAI Aviation stock on May 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "UBS SEP IRA" account.

Representative Brian Babin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Westshore Terminals Investment OTCMKTS: WTSHF on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Compass Diversified NYSE: CODI on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FTAI Infrastructure NASDAQ: FIP on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals NYSE: WPM on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer NYSE: ET on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of South32 OTCMKTS: SOUHY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Range Resources NYSE: RRC on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Enbridge NYSE: ENB on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Woodside Energy Group NYSE: WDS on 5/5/2026.

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FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $223.49 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $247.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.72. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.48. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $323.51.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $830.70 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 181.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. FTAI Aviation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman sold 143,584 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $34,810,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 236,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,289,056.88. This represents a 37.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 254,260 shares of company stock valued at $61,534,703 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $230.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 122.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 142.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 40.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Babin

Brian Babin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 36th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Babin (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 36th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Babin is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Babin served in the United States Air Force as a captain from 1975 to 1979. While serving, he earned his B.S. in biology from Lamar University in 1973. He then enrolled in dental school at the University of Texas and graduated with his D.D.S. in 1976. He has been engaged in general dental practice since 1979.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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