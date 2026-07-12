FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.75 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, FTAI Infrastructure presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.92.

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FTAI Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of FIP stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.54. 498,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.01%. FTAI Infrastructure's revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at FTAI Infrastructure

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,200. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 6,941.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 12,129.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,172 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Xponance LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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