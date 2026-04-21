FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 7.2% - What's Next?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) traded down 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.5050. 285,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 971,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIP

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $661.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $143.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.16 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 147.01% and a negative net margin of 31.93%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. FTAI Infrastructure's dividend payout ratio is currently -5.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,849 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,513,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,076,000 after buying an additional 4,875,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 162,964 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,448 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,436 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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