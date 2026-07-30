FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.700-9.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

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FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $170.51 on Thursday. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $993.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.57 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $370.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. Wall Street Zen cut FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCN

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.04 per share, for a total transaction of $345,696.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.17 per share, with a total value of $1,441,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $47,141,283.28. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,694 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $147,208,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 785,657 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $127,001,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,577 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 380,265 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $64,961,000 after buying an additional 55,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,947 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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