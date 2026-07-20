FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $19.33. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $19.3640, with a volume of 2,084,987 shares traded.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. Wall Street Zen downgraded FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised FuelCell Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.31.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 132.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FuelCell Energy

In related news, EVP Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $71,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,162.78. This trade represents a 48.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FuelCell Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FuelCell Energy wasn't on the list.

While FuelCell Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here