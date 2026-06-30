FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 18.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 18.3% on Tuesday after B. Riley Financial upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley Financial now has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. FuelCell Energy traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $35.2490. Approximately 4,748,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,952,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

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FuelCell Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting FuelCell Energy this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 23.6%

The business's fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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