Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms recently commented on FLGT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Fulgent Genetics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,521,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company's stock.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 2.2%

FLGT opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $484.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 18.75%.Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.450--1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc NASDAQ: FLGT is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company's infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent's product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

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