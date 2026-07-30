Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.350--2.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.0 million-$340.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.2 million.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLGT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

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Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $20.21. The company had a trading volume of 258,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,780. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.89. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.350--2.220 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,688 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $30,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 990,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,717,790.86. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 2,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $38,391.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 367,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,576,453.45. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $106,360. Company insiders own 36.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company's stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc NASDAQ: FLGT is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company's infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent's product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

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