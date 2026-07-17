Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Up 73.4% in June

Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 362,234 shares, an increase of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 208,954 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Fvcbankcorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Fvcbankcorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the first quarter worth $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 977,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fvcbankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $327.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.34. Fvcbankcorp has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Fvcbankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fvcbankcorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fvcbankcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fvcbankcorp's dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FVCB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fvcbankcorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FVCB

Fvcbankcorp Company Profile

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

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