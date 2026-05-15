FY2026 Earnings Estimate for NRG Energy Issued By Scotiabank

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for NRG Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $10.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.49. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy's current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for NRG Energy's FY2027 earnings at $11.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.46.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 2.7%

NRG opened at $134.67 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 1.32. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $129.24 and a twelve month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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