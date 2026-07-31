FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Issued By Scotiabank

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Savaria's current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Savaria's FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upgraded Savaria to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$30.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$33.33.

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Savaria Stock Up 0.1%

TSE SIS opened at C$29.44 on Friday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$19.54 and a 12 month high of C$31.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$235.55 million during the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marcel Bourassa sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.53, for a total transaction of C$221,475.00. Following the sale, the director owned 225,431 shares in the company, valued at C$6,656,977.43. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Les Teague sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.92, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,124. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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