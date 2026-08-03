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FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:EDR Issued By HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Endeavour Silver logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright raised Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 EPS forecast to $0.97 from $0.70, well above the current consensus estimate of $0.63.
  • Analysts remain bullish, with Endeavour Silver holding a consensus “Strong Buy” rating and a consensus target price of C$19.23; National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 target and an “outperform” rating.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.21 on C$301.35 million in revenue, while its shares opened at C$10.51 and have traded between C$6.79 and C$20.70 over the past year.
  • Five stocks we like better than Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR - Free Report) NYSE: EXK - Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of C$19.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EDR

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$10.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$20.70.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR - Get Free Report) NYSE: EXK last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$301.35 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavour Silver news, insider Luis Renato Castro sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$614,201.60. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. Also, insider Allison Lauren Pettit sold 4,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.41, for a total transaction of C$64,290.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$56,416.01. The trade was a 53.26% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,172 shares of company stock worth $430,491. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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