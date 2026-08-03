FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TSE:EDR Issued By HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR - Free Report) NYSE: EXK - Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver's current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus target price of C$19.23.

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Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$10.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$20.70.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR - Get Free Report) NYSE: EXK last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$301.35 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Endeavour Silver news, insider Luis Renato Castro sold 10,000 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$614,201.60. The trade was a 19.84% decrease in their position. Also, insider Allison Lauren Pettit sold 4,172 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.41, for a total transaction of C$64,290.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$56,416.01. The trade was a 53.26% decrease in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,172 shares of company stock worth $430,491. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas. It also has three exploration projects in northern Chile: Aida project, Paloma project and the Cerro Marquez project.

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