FY2026 Earnings Estimate for UBER Issued By Erste Group Bank

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Friday, May 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.35. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Uber Technologies' FY2027 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $75.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $68.46 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $9,270,561,000 after buying an additional 2,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after buying an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Key Uber Technologies News

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About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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