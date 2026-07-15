FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Aflac Issued By DOWLING & PARTN

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Aflac in a research note issued on Monday, July 13th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.10. The consensus estimate for Aflac's current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.05). Aflac had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.60%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $112.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up from $114.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore raised Aflac from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $114.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:AFL opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47. Aflac has a one year low of $96.95 and a one year high of $124.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, major shareholder Post Holdings Co. Ltd. Japan sold 27,845 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $3,249,789.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 50,898,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,940,362,767.90. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 12,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $1,441,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,947.40. This trade represents a 27.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 744,916 shares of company stock valued at $87,118,632. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Aflac's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated (American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus) is a provider of supplemental insurance products designed to help policyholders manage out-of-pocket health care and living expenses. The company underwrites a range of individual and group policies that typically pay cash benefits directly to insureds when covered events occur, enabling greater financial flexibility for medical treatment, hospital stays, critical illness, and related costs. Aflac's product mix includes supplemental health insurance, life insurance and other specialty coverages intended to complement primary medical plans.

Founded in the mid-20th century and headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac distributes its products through a combination of employer-sponsored programs, independent brokers and agents, and direct marketing.

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