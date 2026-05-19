FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Clorox Issued By Zacks Research

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.95. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox's current full-year earnings is $5.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Clorox's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Clorox from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

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Clorox Stock Up 2.6%

CLX stock opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59. Clorox has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $136.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,100 shares of the company's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox's payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

More Clorox News

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch noted Clorox stock outperformed peers in a strong trading session, suggesting investors are still rotating toward the name when sentiment improves. Clorox Co. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

MarketWatch noted Clorox stock outperformed peers in a strong trading session, suggesting investors are still rotating toward the name when sentiment improves. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target on Clorox to $95 from $100 while keeping an equal-weight rating, signaling caution but still implying limited upside from current levels. Clorox NYSE: CLX Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo cut its price target on Clorox to $95 from $100 while keeping an equal-weight rating, signaling caution but still implying limited upside from current levels. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate for Clorox to $5.50 per share from $5.95, reflecting softer near-term profit expectations.

Zacks Research lowered its FY2026 earnings estimate for Clorox to $5.50 per share from $5.95, reflecting softer near-term profit expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut FY2027 earnings to $6.00 from $6.74, FY2028 to $6.36 from $7.23, and trimmed multiple quarterly forecasts, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027.

The firm also cut FY2027 earnings to $6.00 from $6.74, FY2028 to $6.36 from $7.23, and trimmed multiple quarterly forecasts, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a “Strong Sell” rating, reinforcing bearish sentiment around Clorox NYSE: CLX despite its stable consumer-staples profile.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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