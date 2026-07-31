FY2026 Earnings Forecast for SAP Issued By Erste Group Bank

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of SAP in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the software maker will earn $8.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.24. The consensus estimate for SAP's current full-year earnings is $8.14 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for SAP's FY2027 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

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Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Barclays reduced their price objective on SAP from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.83.

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SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. SAP has a one year low of $144.97 and a one year high of $299.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 758.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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