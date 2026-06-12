FY2026 Earnings Forecast for SPOT Issued By Erste Group Bank

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $14.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.79. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology's current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Spotify Technology's FY2027 earnings at $18.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $565.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spotify Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $655.92.

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Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $486.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $482.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 15.56%.The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spotify Technology news, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,714.54. The trade was a 39.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total value of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 111,442 shares of company stock worth $54,647,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

More Spotify Technology News

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Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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