FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:AQN Issued By Scotiabank

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities' current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get AQN alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays set a C$10.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 1.8%

TSE AQN opened at C$8.11 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.58. The firm has a market cap of C$6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$7.26 and a 52 week high of C$9.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 6.71%.The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., parent company of Liberty Utilities, is a diversified international generation, transmission, and distribution utility. AQN is committed to providing safe, secure, reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy and water solutions through its portfolio of generation, transmission, and distribution utility investments to over one million customer connections, largely in the United States and Canada. AQN's common shares, preferred shares, Series A, and preferred shares, Series D are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols AQN, AQN.PR.A, and AQN.PR.D, respectively.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Algonquin Power & Utilities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Algonquin Power & Utilities wasn't on the list.

While Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here