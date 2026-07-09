FY2026 EPS Estimate for FirstService Increased by Analyst

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV - Free Report) TSE: FSV - Research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstService in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst H. Gupta now expects that the financial services provider will earn $5.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.60. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstService's current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share.

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FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of FirstService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "hold" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Securities set a $204.00 price objective on FirstService in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.56.

View Our Latest Report on FSV

FirstService Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of FSV stock opened at $141.68 on Thursday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $119.41 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average of $146.32.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. FirstService's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,120,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FirstService by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 247,931 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in FirstService by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,467 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 346,042 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,551,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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