FY2026 EPS Estimate for Mercury Systems Decreased by Analyst

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report issued on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mercury Systems' current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mercury Systems' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.00.

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Mercury Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $104.13 and its 200-day moving average is $91.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -482.62 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $128.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Mercury Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 9,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $922,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 3,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $307,653.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,384,083.87. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,874. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the technology company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 46,204 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 934,824 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 298,298 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,918 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Mercury Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Mercury Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Mercury Systems (MRCY) from Hold to Strong-Buy, a bullish signal that can attract investors looking for analyst confirmation. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded from Hold to Strong-Buy, a bullish signal that can attract investors looking for analyst confirmation. Positive Sentiment: The firm raised multiple forward EPS forecasts, including estimates for Q2 2028 to $0.28, Q3 2028 to $0.33, and Q4 2028 to $0.42, suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

The firm raised multiple forward EPS forecasts, including estimates for to $0.28, to $0.33, and to $0.42, suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, Zacks trimmed several nearer-term estimates, including FY2026 to $0.39, Q2 2027 to $0.11, Q3 2027 to $0.17, Q4 2027 to $0.28, and FY2027 to $0.63, which tempers the bullish tone.

At the same time, Zacks trimmed several nearer-term estimates, including to $0.39, to $0.11, to $0.17, to $0.28, and to $0.63, which tempers the bullish tone. Neutral Sentiment: Mercury Systems recently reached a new 12-month high, indicating strong momentum, though that move may already be partly reflected in the share price. Mercury Systems Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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