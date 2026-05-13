FY2026 EPS Estimates for AMPX Decreased by Analyst

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies' current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies' FY2029 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million.

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Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE AMPX opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,877,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 127,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,355,771.50. This represents a 54.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $257,718.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,349,032.80. This trade represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,539,829 shares of company stock worth $42,323,376. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

More Amprius Technologies News

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Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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