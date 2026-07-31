FY2026 EPS Estimates for Bae Systems Cut by Erste Group Bank

Bae Systems PLC (OTCMKTS:BAESY - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bae Systems in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. Erste Group Bank has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bae Systems' current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Bae Systems' FY2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAESY. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Bae Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Bae Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Bae Systems Trading Up 4.0%

BAESY opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bae Systems has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bae Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bae Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bae Systems by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bae Systems during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bae Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bae Systems during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Bae Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc is a global defense, security and aerospace company that designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of military and related products and services. Formed in 1999 through the combination of British Aerospace and Marconi Electronic Systems, the company supplies platforms, systems and support across air, land, maritime and cyber domains. Its portfolio spans combat and support aircraft systems, naval shipbuilding and subsystems, armored and land combat solutions, electronic and sensor systems, munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and cybersecurity capabilities.

BAE Systems serves government and military customers worldwide, with particularly large footprints in the United Kingdom and the United States as well as operations and sales across Europe, the Middle East, Australia and other markets.

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