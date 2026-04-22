FY2026 EPS Estimates for CAE Cut by National Bank Financial

CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE - National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for CAE's current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

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CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm had revenue of $911.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAE. Weiss Ratings lowered CAE from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered CAE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CAE opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. CAE has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $4,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,036,000 after buying an additional 1,004,820 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in CAE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,822 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,655,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about CAE

Here are the key news stories impacting CAE this week:

Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its FY2028 EPS view to $1.15, signaling stronger estimated earnings in the longer term (FY2028) that could support upside if CAE delivers on that recovery.

National Bank Financial raised its FY2028 EPS view to $1.15, signaling stronger estimated earnings in the longer term (FY2028) that could support upside if CAE delivers on that recovery. Neutral Sentiment: NBFC published a full set of refreshed quarter-by-quarter estimates for 2026–2028 (Q4 2026: $0.30; FY2026: $0.87; FY2027: $0.93; Q1–Q4 2028: $0.21/$0.26/$0.31/$0.38). These provide updated modeling inputs for investors but are guidance estimates, not company-released guidance.

NBFC published a full set of refreshed quarter-by-quarter estimates for 2026–2028 (Q4 2026: $0.30; FY2026: $0.87; FY2027: $0.93; Q1–Q4 2028: $0.21/$0.26/$0.31/$0.38). These provide updated modeling inputs for investors but are guidance estimates, not company-released guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Independent coverage piece discussing a buy view on CAE is circulating — may offer a bullish analyst perspective but is a single-analyst commentary and should be weighed against the firm-level estimate changes. Article Title

Independent coverage piece discussing a buy view on CAE is circulating — may offer a bullish analyst perspective but is a single-analyst commentary and should be weighed against the firm-level estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: NBFC trimmed FY2027 EPS to $0.93 (from $1.00) and slightly cut FY2026 to $0.87 (from $0.88), indicating a softer near-term earnings path versus prior expectations.

NBFC trimmed FY2027 EPS to $0.93 (from $1.00) and slightly cut FY2026 to $0.87 (from $0.88), indicating a softer near-term earnings path versus prior expectations. Negative Sentiment: Several quarterly EPS estimates were lowered: Q2 2027 to $0.19 (from $0.21), Q3 2027 to $0.25 (from $0.27), Q4 2027 to $0.32 (from $0.36), and Q4 2026 to $0.30 (from $0.31). These cuts are likely the primary driver of today's negative price action as they reduce short-term earnings visibility.

Several quarterly EPS estimates were lowered: Q2 2027 to $0.19 (from $0.21), Q3 2027 to $0.25 (from $0.27), Q4 2027 to $0.32 (from $0.36), and Q4 2026 to $0.30 (from $0.31). These cuts are likely the primary driver of today's negative price action as they reduce short-term earnings visibility. Negative Sentiment: Technicals and valuation add pressure: CAE is trading below its 50- and 200-day moving averages and at a P/E (~30.8) above the consensus EPS growth implied by recent cuts, which can amplify selling on disappointing analyst revisions.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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