FY2026 EPS Estimates for Chevron Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $14.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.38. The consensus estimate for Chevron's current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Chevron's FY2027 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $146.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $181.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealthspire Retirement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

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About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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