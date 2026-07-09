FY2026 EPS Estimates for CNA Financial Increased by Analyst

CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst D. Lukpanov now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial's current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share.

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A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CNA Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNA Financial

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA stock opened at $51.46 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $52.86.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 8.08%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,873 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,130 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 119,038 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CNA Financial by 18.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,222 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in CNA Financial by 48.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 685,247 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $31,467,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company's stock.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. CNA Financial's payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

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