FY2026 EPS Estimates for CQP Lifted by US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Free Report) - Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners' current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $61.00.

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Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $64.92 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($1.03). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4,929.80% and a net margin of 22.27%.The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 9.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,659 shares of the company's stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 72.43%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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