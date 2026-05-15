FY2026 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Boosted by Analyst

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $16.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.65. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $14.76 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EOG Resources' FY2027 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.21.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EOG opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here