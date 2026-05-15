Free Trial
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

FY2026 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Boosted by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
EOG Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for EOG Resources to $16.40 from $15.65, keeping a “Sector Perform” rating and a $139 price target. The new estimate is above the current consensus of $14.76 per share.
  • EOG posted a strong quarterly beat, reporting $3.41 EPS versus the $3.23 consensus and revenue of $6.92 billion versus $6.18 billion expected. Revenue rose 22.1% year over year, underscoring solid operating performance.
  • The company also reaffirmed shareholder returns with a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized, for a 3.0% yield. Shares were up 0.7% on the day, trading around $135.83.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of EOG Resources.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $16.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.65. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $14.76 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EOG Resources' FY2027 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of EOG opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 179 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in EOG Resources Right Now?

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Iran Conflict: These Stocks Could See Sustained Gains
Iran Conflict: These Stocks Could See Sustained Gains
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines