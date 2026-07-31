FY2026 EPS Estimates for FirstService Lowered by Scotiabank

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV - Free Report) TSE: FSV - Equities researchers at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst H. Gupta now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.61. The consensus estimate for FirstService's current full-year earnings is $5.62 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for FirstService's FY2027 earnings at $6.18 EPS.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV - Get Free Report) TSE: FSV last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FSV. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

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FirstService Trading Up 1.5%

FSV opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $140.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.95. FirstService has a one year low of $119.41 and a one year high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 5.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstService by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. FirstService's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a leading provider of property services in North America. The company operates through two principal segments—FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands—offering a broad range of services to residential, commercial and homeowner association clients.

FirstService Residential delivers community management, financial oversight and consulting services to thousands of residential communities across the United States and Canada.

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