FY2026 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Raised by Scotiabank

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy's current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBNXF. Zacks Research cut Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.62. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.32%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.35 billion.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy's infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

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