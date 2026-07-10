FY2026 EPS Estimates for HIG Increased by DOWLING & PARTN

The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG - Free Report) - Research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst D. Lukpanov now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.90. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Insurance Group's current full-year earnings is $12.90 per share.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.30). The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $138.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $119.61 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.42.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group's payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, President Adin M. Tooker sold 8,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $1,201,981.35. Following the sale, the president owned 38,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,047.04. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company's stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Hartford Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) to $165 from $154 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the shares. Benzinga report on Wells Fargo target increase

Wells Fargo raised its price target on The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) to $165 from $154 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target to $163 from $154 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop for HIG. Benzinga report on Mizuho target increase

Mizuho also lifted its target to $163 from $154 and maintained an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst backdrop for HIG. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $158 from $156 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run. Benzinga report on Cantor Fitzgerald target increase

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $158 from $156 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has room to run. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity has also drawn attention, with Zacks noting surging implied volatility in HIG options, which can reflect increased trader interest but does not by itself indicate direction. Zacks article on implied volatility

Options activity has also drawn attention, with Zacks noting surging implied volatility in HIG options, which can reflect increased trader interest but does not by itself indicate direction. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a positive forecast and slightly increased its price target to $143, but kept a market perform rating, making this a more cautious endorsement than the other upgrades. Benzinga report on KBW target increase

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

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