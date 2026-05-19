FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Boosted by Zacks Research

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.89. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hilltop's current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop's Q1 2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HTH. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hilltop from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Hilltop from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.50.

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Hilltop Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HTH opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.92. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $300.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.87 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Hilltop's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $300,656. This represents a 20.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhodes R. Bobbitt sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,846. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 271,771 shares of company stock worth $10,314,603 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $24,247,000 after acquiring an additional 192,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,326 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 711,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,788,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 647,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 192,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company's stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc NYSE: HTH is a Dallas, Texas–based financial holding company offering commercial banking, mortgage lending and capital markets services through its three primary subsidiaries: PlainsCapital Corporation, PrimeLending and HilltopSecurities. PlainsCapital provides deposit, lending and treasury management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. PrimeLending specializes in home purchase and refinance loans, serving retail, wholesale and correspondent channels.

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