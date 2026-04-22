FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Lowered by Scotiabank

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining's current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

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Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 30.48%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on LUNMF

Lundin Mining Stock Down 7.1%

LUNMF stock opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation is a Canada-based diversified base metals mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mines. The company's portfolio encompasses copper, nickel, zinc, and lead, with by-products including gold and silver. Through its technical expertise and focus on cost-effective operations, Lundin Mining aims to maximize long-term value while meeting industry standards for safety and environmental stewardship.

Operationally, Lundin Mining holds interests in several producing assets across the Americas and Europe.

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