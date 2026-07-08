FY2026 EPS Estimates for NOG Decreased by Zacks Research

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas' current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.38 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The business's revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

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Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Weiss Ratings lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $30.00 target price on Northern Oil and Gas and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an "accumulate" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,207 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bahram Akradi acquired 25,760 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $499,744.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,713,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,240,813.60. The trade was a 1.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.7%. Northern Oil and Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting Northern Oil and Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Oil and Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.69 from $0.68, suggesting a bit more confidence in near-term profitability for Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) .

Zacks Research slightly raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.69 from $0.68, suggesting a bit more confidence in near-term profitability for . Neutral Sentiment: Despite the revisions, Zacks’ updated forecasts still sit close to the current consensus full-year EPS estimate of $3.33, limiting the size of the overall surprise for investors.

Despite the revisions, Zacks’ updated forecasts still sit close to the current consensus full-year EPS estimate of $3.33, limiting the size of the overall surprise for investors. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed FY2026 EPS to $3.04 from $3.07, signaling slightly weaker expected profitability for NOG over the next year.

Zacks Research trimmed FY2026 EPS to $3.04 from $3.07, signaling slightly weaker expected profitability for over the next year. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, indicating a softer earnings trajectory across the next several quarters.

The firm also cut Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, indicating a softer earnings trajectory across the next several quarters. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term forecasts were lowered as well, including FY2027 EPS to $3.32 from $3.49 and FY2028 EPS to $3.27 from $3.35, which may add to pressure on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas stock page

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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