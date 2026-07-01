FY2026 EPS Estimates for Shell Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Shell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $10.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.38. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shell's current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Shell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shell to $122.40 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.46.
View Our Latest Analysis on Shell
Shell Stock Performance
Shares of SHEL opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell has a 52 week low of $68.63 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $217.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.05.
Shell (NYSE:SHEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,346 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $103,386,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Shell by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 316,216 shares of the energy company's stock worth $23,236,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company's stock worth $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 180,630 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the energy company's stock worth $11,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Shell
Here are the key news stories impacting Shell this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shell said global LNG demand could rise about 65% by 2050, reinforcing a strong long-term growth outlook for one of its key businesses. Shell: Global LNG Demand to Surge 65% by 2050
- Positive Sentiment: The company signed a new engineering framework agreement with Chiyoda to speed up engineering support and improve project execution across global energy projects, which could support future delivery efficiency. Shell Signs New Engineering Framework Agreement With Chiyoda
- Positive Sentiment: Shell also highlighted a long-term LNG demand forecast of nearly 700 million tonnes by 2050, which supports the investment case for its gas portfolio. LNG Global Demand to Soar 65% to 700 Million Tonnes by 2050, Shell Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Shell’s Energy Outlook said global LNG trade could remain flat in 2026, suggesting near-term demand may be less exciting even as the long-term outlook improves. Global LNG trade could remain flat in 2026, says Shell Energy Outlook
- Neutral Sentiment: Shell is near a $1 billion sale of South African fuel stations to ADNOC, which could improve portfolio focus but is not necessarily a major near-term earnings driver. Shell near sale of South African fuel stations to ADNOC in $1B deal - Bloomberg
- Negative Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed its FY2027 EPS estimate for Shell to $8.96 from $9.28, reflecting a slightly softer profit outlook.
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary says Shell shares have been hit by falling oil and gas prices, with investors increasingly concerned about an oversupplied energy market. BP, Shell, Chevron shares on edge as Morgan Stanley slashes oil forecast
- Negative Sentiment: Shell warned that ongoing conflict near the Strait of Hormuz could reduce global LNG supply, adding uncertainty around near-term trading conditions. Shell Warns Global LNG Supply Could Contract if Strait of Hormuz Disruption Continues
Shell Company Profile
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Shell plc NYSE: SHEL is a global integrated energy company that operates across the full oil and gas value chain as well as in developing lower-carbon energy solutions. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century merger of Royal Dutch Petroleum and Shell Transport and Trading, and today it is organized to explore for and produce hydrocarbons, process and refine them, manufacture petrochemicals, and market fuel, lubricants and related products under the Shell brand around the world.
Shell's principal activities include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, integrated gas operations including liquefied natural gas (LNG), and downstream refining, supply and marketing.
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