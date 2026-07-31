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FY2026 EPS Estimates for Siemens Cut by Erste Group Bank

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Siemens logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank lowered Siemens’ FY2026 EPS forecast to $6.17 from $6.23, below the current consensus estimate of $6.39 and the company’s guidance range of $6.228–$6.461.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with five Buy ratings, five Holds and one Sell; MarketBeat’s overall consensus rating is Hold.
  • Siemens’ latest quarterly results missed expectations, reporting $1.43 EPS versus the $1.56 consensus and revenue of $23.13 billion versus $23.48 billion expected. Shares recently opened at $163.05, near their 52-week high of $163.21.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siemens in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Siemens' current full-year earnings is $6.39 per share.

SIEGY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Siemens

Siemens Stock Performance

Shares of SIEGY stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $155.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Siemens has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $163.21.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.48 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.68%.Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.228-6.461 EPS.

About Siemens

(Get Free Report)

Siemens AG is a German multinational conglomerate headquartered in Munich that develops and sells infrastructure and industrial technology. The company's activities cover a broad range of engineering and technology solutions, including industrial automation and control systems, software for product lifecycle and factory automation, building and energy management systems, and transportation solutions such as rolling stock and rail signaling. Siemens serves industrial, commercial and public-sector customers with products and turnkey systems as well as lifecycle services and digital solutions.

Siemens operates through multiple business units that emphasize digitalization, electrification and automation across industries.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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