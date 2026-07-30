FY2026 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Lifted by Scotiabank

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK - Free Report) TSE: TECK - Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources' current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Teck Resources' FY2027 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Teck Resources from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Veritas downgraded Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.25.

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Teck Resources Stock Down 1.8%

TECK opened at $57.55 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.12. Teck Resources has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources's payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 411.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 563 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 117.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,587 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company's operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

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