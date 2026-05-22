FY2026 EPS Estimates for TopBuild Lifted by Zacks Research

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $18.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.09. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild's current full-year earnings is $18.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TopBuild's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 8.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS.

Get TopBuild alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $440.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $496.00 price target (up from $487.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $466.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $411.22 on Friday. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $273.87 and a 52 week high of $559.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $395.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in TopBuild by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 86 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting TopBuild

Here are the key news stories impacting TopBuild this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised TopBuild’s Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $4.36 from $4.34 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $18.16 from $18.09, signaling slightly better earnings expectations. TopBuild Corp. stock page

Zacks Research raised TopBuild’s Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $4.36 from $4.34 and lifted FY2026 EPS to $18.16 from $18.09, signaling slightly better earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its FY2028 EPS forecast to $22.05 from $22.10? Actually from $22.10 to $22.05 is a small cut, but its long-term projections remain strong overall, with FY2028 still well above FY2026 and FY2027 levels. TopBuild Corp. stock page

The firm also increased its FY2028 EPS forecast to $22.05 from $22.10? Actually from $22.10 to $22.05 is a small cut, but its long-term projections remain strong overall, with FY2028 still well above FY2026 and FY2027 levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a Hold rating on TopBuild, which limits the upside signal from the estimate changes. TopBuild Corp. stock page

Zacks maintained a rating on TopBuild, which limits the upside signal from the estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: Several future-period estimates were lowered, including FY2027 EPS to $19.61 from $19.87 and quarterly forecasts for 2027, suggesting some caution about longer-term growth. TopBuild Corp. stock page

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. NYSE: BLD is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild's core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TopBuild, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TopBuild wasn't on the list.

While TopBuild currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here