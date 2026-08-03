FY2026 EPS Estimates for Vista Gold Cut by HC Wainwright

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ - Free Report) - HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vista Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). HC Wainwright currently has a "Buy" rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold's current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

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Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.29. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 461.6% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 13,852,010 shares of the company's stock worth $27,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385,421 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold resource projects. The company’s primary objective is to bring high-quality gold deposits into production through systematic exploration, feasibility studies and environmental permitting. Vista Gold’s technical team applies modern exploration and development methodologies to de-risk assets and demonstrate the economic potential of its mineral holdings.

The company’s flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project, located in the Northern Territory of Australia.

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