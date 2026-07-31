FY2026 EPS Forecast for Buenaventura Mining Cut by Analyst

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Buenaventura Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the mining company will earn $4.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.45. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Buenaventura Mining's current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.23. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 47.72% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $624.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.00 million.

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BVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Buenaventura Mining from $42.50 to $34.50 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $31.90 on Friday. Buenaventura Mining has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Buenaventura Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 3,096,894.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,884,290 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $163,760,000 after buying an additional 5,884,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 738.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,979,757 shares of the mining company's stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,742,829 shares of the mining company's stock worth $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 83.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,520,383 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $90,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,473,909 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $374,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,443 shares in the last quarter.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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