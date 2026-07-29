FY2026 EPS Forecast for Micron Technology Boosted by Analyst

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $72.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $72.17. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology's current full-year earnings is $72.93 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 8.9%

MU stock opened at $820.53 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $973.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. The trade was a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $190,836,321 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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