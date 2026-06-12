FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Dollar General Issued By HSBC

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at HSBC cut their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC analyst D. Bretthauer now expects that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.32. HSBC has a "Hold" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General's current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. HSBC also issued estimates for Dollar General's FY2028 earnings at $8.07 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $8.84 EPS, FY2030 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2031 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DG. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore lowered their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

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Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $114.60 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.98. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 245,473 shares of the company's stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 765.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,197 shares of the company's stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,707,809 shares of the company's stock worth $754,857,000 after buying an additional 42,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,431,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Dollar General News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC lifted its longer-term earnings outlook for Dollar General, raising FY2028 EPS to $8.07, FY2029 EPS to $8.84, FY2030 EPS to $9.63, and FY2031 EPS to $10.56, which may reassure investors about the company’s profit trajectory. Dollar General analyst estimate updates

HSBC lifted its longer-term earnings outlook for Dollar General, raising FY2028 EPS to $8.07, FY2029 EPS to $8.84, FY2030 EPS to $9.63, and FY2031 EPS to $10.56, which may reassure investors about the company’s profit trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Dollar General as a defensive name benefiting from inflation-pressured consumers, reinforcing the investment case for value-oriented shopping behavior. Top Defensive Stock article

Recent commentary highlighted Dollar General as a defensive name benefiting from inflation-pressured consumers, reinforcing the investment case for value-oriented shopping behavior. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage around Dollar General’s profitable delivery business and subscription pilot suggests management is finding new ways to monetize demand and improve convenience for customers. Delivery business article

Analyst and media coverage around Dollar General’s profitable delivery business and subscription pilot suggests management is finding new ways to monetize demand and improve convenience for customers. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms left ratings unchanged at Hold/Outperform while making mixed near-term estimate tweaks, indicating Wall Street is constructive but not uniformly bullish on the stock.

Several firms left ratings unchanged at Hold/Outperform while making mixed near-term estimate tweaks, indicating Wall Street is constructive but not uniformly bullish on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates slightly, which shows expectations remain sensitive to near-term margin or demand pressures even as longer-term outlooks improve.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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