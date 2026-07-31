FY2027 Earnings Estimate for MUFG Issued By Erste Group Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report released on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MUFG. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Fulcrum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,048,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,468 shares of the company's stock worth $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 132,841 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 834.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 534,118 shares of the company's stock worth $8,514,000 after acquiring an additional 476,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 772,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,833,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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