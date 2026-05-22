FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Amcor Issued By Zacks Research

Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for Amcor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.32. The consensus estimate for Amcor's current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Amcor from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $49.33.

Get Amcor alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMCR

Amcor Stock Performance

AMCR stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35. Amcor has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Amcor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

Key Stories Impacting Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amcor launched a global call for startups to join its Amcor Lift-Off — Rigids challenge , signaling continued investment in packaging innovation and new growth opportunities. Amcor launches global call for startups for Amcor Lift-Off -- Rigids challenge

Amcor launched a global call for startups to join its , signaling continued investment in packaging innovation and new growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS matching estimates and revenue coming in above expectations, which may continue to support investor confidence.

The company’s latest quarterly results were solid, with EPS matching estimates and revenue coming in above expectations, which may continue to support investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several future EPS estimates for Amcor, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly periods, reflecting a slightly softer earnings outlook.

Zacks Research lowered several future EPS estimates for Amcor, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and multiple quarterly periods, reflecting a slightly softer earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the cuts, Zacks’ FY2026 forecast of $3.99 EPS remains close to the consensus estimate of $3.97, suggesting the revisions were modest rather than a major reset.

About Amcor

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amcor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amcor wasn't on the list.

While Amcor currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here