FY2027 Earnings Forecast for ASML Issued By Erste Group Bank

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for ASML in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $48.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $48.59. The consensus estimate for ASML's current full-year earnings is $37.10 per share.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter.

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Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASML. Zacks Research lowered ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised ASML to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,459.44 on Wednesday. ASML has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,603.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,420.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,288.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,560,256 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,060,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 504.3% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML said the first chips made with its new High-NA machines should arrive within months, signaling progress toward commercialization of its next-generation lithography platform and supporting future equipment demand. Reuters article

ASML said the first chips made with its new High-NA machines should arrive within months, signaling progress toward commercialization of its next-generation lithography platform and supporting future equipment demand. Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded ASML to buy , adding analyst support and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings outlook and market position remain attractive. MarketScreener article

Barclays upgraded ASML to , adding analyst support and reinforcing the view that the company’s earnings outlook and market position remain attractive. Positive Sentiment: News that billionaire investor Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management took a reported $655 million position in ASML highlights continued institutional conviction in the company’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip equipment. TheStreet article

News that billionaire investor Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management took a reported $655 million position in ASML highlights continued institutional conviction in the company’s monopoly-like position in advanced chip equipment. Positive Sentiment: ASML also reported a share buyback update, which can signal confidence in cash generation and support the stock through capital returns. GlobeNewswire article

ASML also reported a share buyback update, which can signal confidence in cash generation and support the stock through capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to support India’s first front-end semiconductor fab expands its international growth opportunities, but the financial impact is likely to take time to show up. MSN article

ASML’s partnership with Tata Electronics to support India’s first front-end semiconductor fab expands its international growth opportunities, but the financial impact is likely to take time to show up. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group nudged up FY2026 EPS estimates slightly, which is supportive but not a major surprise relative to consensus. Zacks article

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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