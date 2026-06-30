FY2027 Earnings Forecast for ISRG Issued By Erste Group Bank

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $9.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.90. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical's current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.42.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.3%

ISRG stock opened at $405.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $431.63 and a 200-day moving average of $482.96. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $396.68 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares in the company, valued at $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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