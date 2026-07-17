FY2027 Earnings Forecast for K92 Mining Issued By Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

KNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins set a C$40.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of K92 Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

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K92 Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE KNT opened at C$20.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$14.13 and a twelve month high of C$33.45. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.81.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 46.05% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of C$328.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at K92 Mining

In other news, insider Nancy Carol La Couvee sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.26, for a total value of C$162,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,347,643. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their position. Also, insider David Gregory Medilek sold 50,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$7,293,000. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company's stock.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022.

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