FY2027 Earnings Forecast for NVO Issued By Erste Group Bank

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2027 EPS estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:NVO opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Inc. now owns 72,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,527,779 shares of the company's stock worth $166,396,000 after acquiring an additional 141,376 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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