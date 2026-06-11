FY2027 EPS Estimate for Arista Networks Raised by Analyst

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks' current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANET. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $185.95.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3,182.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock worth $525,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,032,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,240,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $520,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,829 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista introduced its new 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms for rack-scale AI infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in AI data center buildouts. Article Title

Arista introduced its new for rack-scale AI infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in AI data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive after Arista’s strong quarterly results, with several raising price targets and reiterating Buy ratings, which supports the bull case for continued earnings momentum. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive after Arista’s strong quarterly results, with several raising price targets and reiterating Buy ratings, which supports the bull case for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Arista’s debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and strong operating cash flow , suggesting the company can keep investing in AI and cloud growth. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Arista’s , suggesting the company can keep investing in AI and cloud growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories framed Arista as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, but this is more of a reaffirmation of the long-term growth story than a new catalyst. Article Title

Several stories framed Arista as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, but this is more of a reaffirmation of the long-term growth story than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim disclosed another large stock sale under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While routine, repeated insider selling can still pressure sentiment on ANET. Article Title

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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